PREVIOUS|
News

Watch Disney+ movies and series with friends through Rave app

Rave will get the Disney+ update on December 21

Dec 18, 2020

8:06 AM EST

0 comments

Starting on December 21st, Disney+ customers can watch movies and TV shows with friends and family.

To do this, you’ll need to download the free Rave app for Android and iOS. Rave is a Waterloo, Ontario-developed app that helps users watch content together.

With the app, Disney+ subscribers can sign into their accounts and stream any series or movie in perfect sync, while texting or voice chatting with friends and family.

Disney+ costs $8.99 CAD/month or $89.99/year in Canada and is available on a variety of devices, including Android, iOS, the web, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Related Articles

Features

Dec 2, 2017

8:29 AM EST

Canadian-developed Rave lets you watch Netflix with friends remotely [App of the Week]

News

Dec 18, 2020

1:13 PM EST

Best Buy Canada’s Boxing Day prices just launched one week early

News

Dec 18, 2020

12:57 PM EST

Bell to waive internet overages until January 4, offers free TV, Crave content

News

Dec 18, 2020

12:52 PM EST

Xbox now offering full refunds on Cyberpunk 2077 digital purchases

Comments