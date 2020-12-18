Xbox launches big holiday sale, offering discounts on around 800 games

Microsoft has launched its major holiday sale on digital games, offering significant savings on just over 800 Xbox One games.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed®Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins — $85.99 (regularly $214.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Dirt 5 — $62.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition — $19.49 (regularly $129.99)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising — $53.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Mafia Trilogy — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K21 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PGA Tour 2K21 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Resident Evil 3 — $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons — $32.99 (regularly $54.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
The full list of deals can be found here. The holiday sale runs until January 3rd.
All of these games and more can be played on Xbox One and the recently released Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, with some — including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Yakuza Like a Dragon and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — featuring technical enhancements on the latter consoles.
Image credit: Activision
