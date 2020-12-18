PREVIOUS|
News

Xbox launches big holiday sale, offering discounts on around 800 games

Save on recent releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Immortals Fenyx Rising

Dec 18, 2020

10:48 AM EST

0 comments

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Microsoft has launched its major holiday sale on digital games, offering significant savings on just over 800 Xbox One games.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

The full list of deals can be found here. The holiday sale runs until January 3rd.

All of these games and more can be played on Xbox One and the recently released Xbox Series X/S via backwards compatibility, with some — including Immortals Fenyx RisingYakuza Like a Dragon and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla — featuring technical enhancements on the latter consoles.

Image credit: Activision

Related Articles

News

Dec 17, 2020

8:31 PM EST

PlayStation delists Cyberpunk 2077, begins to offer full refunds

News

Dec 10, 2020

8:02 PM EST

Microsoft’s The Initiative is making a new Perfect Dark game

Resources

Dec 10, 2020

10:34 AM EST

Here are some tips on how to get the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in Canada

News

Dec 17, 2020

9:10 PM EST

Epic Games Store kicks off holiday sale with bonus coupon codes

Comments