PREVIOUS|
News

Google adds 3D model of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda to Search

Right in time for the season finale

Dec 18, 2020

7:03 AM EST

0 comments

Baby Yoda

Google Search users now interact with a 3D model of The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda” in Search on mobile.

You can bring up the model by typing in either “Baby Yoda” or “Grogu” (the child’s real name) in Search. From there, you can rotate the little alien at will.

Along with the 3D model, there’s also a link that leads you directly to the official The Mandalorian page on StarWars.com.

Baby Yoda

The addition of the Baby Yoda 3D model comes right in time for The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, which just premieres on Disney+ today, December 18th.

In other The Mandalorian news, Lucasfilm announced last week that two live-action Disney+ spin-offs of the bounty hunter series are now in development: one focused on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, and another, more mysterious one called Rangers of the Republic. 

It’s unclear when these new series are set to release, although Lucasfilm has confirmed that the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere in December 2021.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Related Articles

News

Sep 2, 2020

10:22 AM EDT

The Mandalorian Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on October 30

News

Jul 31, 2020

6:30 PM EDT

Finally, you can turn your boring Amazon Echo Dot into Baby Yoda

News

Dec 10, 2020

7:17 PM EST

Two Mandalorian spinoffs are coming to Disney+: Rangers of the New Republic and Ahoska

News

Nov 25, 2019

8:49 AM EST

[Update] Giphy clarified issue, Disney not removing Baby Yoda GIFs

Comments