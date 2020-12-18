Google adds 3D model of The Mandalorian’s Baby Yoda to Search

Google Search users now interact with a 3D model of The Mandalorian‘s “Baby Yoda” in Search on mobile.
You can bring up the model by typing in either “Baby Yoda” or “Grogu” (the child’s real name) in Search. From there, you can rotate the little alien at will.
Along with the 3D model, there’s also a link that leads you directly to the official The Mandalorian page on StarWars.com.
The addition of the Baby Yoda 3D model comes right in time for The Mandalorian‘s second season finale, which just premieres on Disney+ today, December 18th.
In other The Mandalorian news, Lucasfilm announced last week that two live-action Disney+ spin-offs of the bounty hunter series are now in development: one focused on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano, and another, more mysterious one called Rangers of the Republic.
It’s unclear when these new series are set to release, although Lucasfilm has confirmed that the third season of The Mandalorian will premiere in December 2021.
Image credit: Lucasfilm
