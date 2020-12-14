Some Stadia users limited to 1080p Cyberpunk gameplay

It appears that Cyberpunk 2077 players on Google Stadia are overloading Google’s servers and forcing the game to run at 1080p instead of 4K.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Google for more information regarding the issue, but for now, the cause is speculated to be too many users playing the same game at once.
The glitch is present on both the Chromecast Ultra and PC via the Chrome browser. When you open the Stadia menu while playing a game, you’ll see “Reopen game” under the 4K option in the connection settings. Regardless of how many times you reopen the game, it won’t go past 1080p or remove the “Reopen game” wording from the menu. A Stadia founder on the Community forums summarises the issue succinctly.
Looking online, you can find similar reports on Reddit and the GitHub page for popular third-party Stadia tool ‘Stadia Enhanced.’
Many people who have this issue can play their other games in 4K, which further suggests that this has something to do with the number of servers Google has available for Cyberpunk 2077. One user even mentions getting Cyberpunk 2077 to play in 4K with a VPN, suggesting that this is a regional issue.
What’s interesting about this problem is that since Stadia can play other games like Watchdogs: Legions and Immortals: Fenix Rising in 4K, it doesn’t seem like the influx of Cyberpunk players are affecting the entire Stadia platform.
Hopefully, Google will respond with a fix for this issue because if every major game launch overloads certain regions around the world, it may turn some people away from the other strengths cloud gaming offers.
Source: Stadia Support, Reddit
