PREVIOUS|
News

CD Projekt Red promises Cyberpunk updates and fixes are on the way

It looks like the game's performance is set to improve considerably

Dec 14, 2020

6:41 PM EST

0 comments

After a tumultuous launch across several platforms, CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077’s developer, has apologized on Twitter.

Beyond saying sorry for the title’s state on some consoles, the developer also addressed the last-gen console ports of the game specifically and mentioned that a new round of updates will arrive in the next seven days.

After the holidays, CD Projekt Red mentions that there will be two large patches coming to the game on consoles. The first patch arrives in January, with the second following in February. These updates will fix most of the glaring issues across all platforms, says CD Projekt Red.

The company goes on to say that these updates “won’t make the game on last-gen look like it’s running on a high-end PC or next-gen console, but it will be closer to that experience than it is now.”

At the end of the note, the developer mentions that PC gamers will be getting regular updates.

There’s no mention of when Stadia will be updated unless it’s assumed it runs on the same patches as PC. It’s also unclear how these patches will affect the PS5 and Xbox Series X. An optimization update for Microsoft’s and Sony’s current-gen consoles is set to arrive in 2021.

CD Projekt Red also says that it’s offering refunds to those who are not happy with the game on console and don’t want to wait for updates. Refunds are available through the PlayStation Network, Xbox Marketplace and at retailers. If it’s not possible to refund the game through the aforementioned methods, contact CD Projekt Red at helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21st and they will attempt to help, according to the message.

Source: CD Projekt Red

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2020

11:50 AM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 will be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X at launch

News

Aug 26, 2020

11:55 AM EDT

CD Projekt Red reveals Pokémon Go-like The Witcher mobile AR game

News

Dec 14, 2020

11:14 AM EST

Cyberpunk 2077 free Stadia Premiere edition promo sold out in Canada

Resources

Dec 12, 2020

2:07 PM EST

How to test out Google Stadia for free

Comments