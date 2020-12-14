PREVIOUS|
Shaw launches ‘Fibre+ WiFi Pods’ in Alberta, Saskatchewan and B.C.

You can rent a pod for $10 per month or purchase one for $199

Dec 14, 2020

3:05 PM EST

0 comments

Shaw Communications has launched a new ‘Fibre+ WiFi Pod’ in Western Canada to offer internet customers more consistent Wi-Fi coverage throughout their home.

The Fibre+ WiFi Pods are now available for customers in British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan. It was made available to customers in Manitoba and Ontario in September 2020.

The pods essentially work as extensions of the Shaw Gateway modem to deliver Wi-Fi throughout the home, including the areas where it’s difficult to get coverage.

“It means our customers can continue to enjoy ultrafast connectivity, whether they’re streaming videos in the basement, gaming in the family room, or hosting a video conference meeting in the office,” Paul Deverell, the president of the consumer department at Shaw, said in a news release.

The Fibre+ WiFi Pods are available to new and existing customers who want to upgrade at a rental cost of $10 per month for the first device.

Customers who live in larger homes can rent additional pods for $5 per device. Alternatively, customers can purchase a Fibre+ WiFi Pod starting at $199 plus taxes.

“To create a better experience, the next-generation Fibre+ WiFi Pod comes with a tri-band WiFi radio that is capable of delivering high speeds to more connected devices, as well as two Ethernet ports that allow customers to hardwire devices to their Pod if needed,” Shaw notes.

The carrier says customers need to install the pods in an indoor electrical outlet. Customers will be given a self-connect kit with instructions on how to activate the pods while using the Shaw Home app.

Source: Shaw Communications 

