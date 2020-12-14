PREVIOUS|
News

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $150 off on Amazon

Best Buy and Costco are also offering the same deal

Dec 14, 2020

3:15 PM EST

0 comments

Sony WH-1000MX3 headphones

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are currently on sale on Amazon Canada.

On Amazon’s website, the noise-cancelling overhead headphones are available for $348, which is $152 off their regular price. The deal is available for both the ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ versions of the headphones. It’s also worth noting that they’re sold directly by Amazon.

While I haven’t used the WH-1000XM4s CNET, TechRadar, The Vergeand RTings have all highly praised the latest version of Sony’s over-ear headphones.

With Apple launching its comparable $779 AirPods Max on December 15th, Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are definitely a cheaper alternative that also offer great noise-cancellation and high-quality sound.

Best Buy and Costco are also offering the same discount on the WH-1000XM4s.

Source: Amazon

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2020

4:32 PM EST

Playstation’s latest sale discounts select Game Awards titles

News

Aug 13, 2020

6:41 PM EDT

iFixit gives Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a higher score than Galaxy Buds+

News

Jul 21, 2020

12:48 PM EDT

Apple’s rumoured over-ear headphones could feature gesture controls and rotation detection

News

Dec 9, 2020

6:26 PM EST

Canadian apparel brand Peace Collective launches new PlayStation collection

Comments