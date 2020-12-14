Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $150 off on Amazon

Sony’s WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are currently on sale on Amazon Canada.
On Amazon’s website, the noise-cancelling overhead headphones are available for $348, which is $152 off their regular price. The deal is available for both the ‘Silver’ and ‘Black’ versions of the headphones. It’s also worth noting that they’re sold directly by Amazon.
While I haven’t used the WH-1000XM4s CNET, TechRadar, The Verge, and RTings have all highly praised the latest version of Sony’s over-ear headphones.
With Apple launching its comparable $779 AirPods Max on December 15th, Sony’s WH-1000XM4s are definitely a cheaper alternative that also offer great noise-cancellation and high-quality sound.
Best Buy and Costco are also offering the same discount on the WH-1000XM4s.
Source: Amazon
