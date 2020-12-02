Apple reveals 2020’s most downloaded App Store apps and games in Canada

Apple has announced the most downloaded apps and games on the App Store in Canada in 2020.
Here are the charts, broken down by category. Note that Apple has also spotlighted apps that were made in Canada.
Top Free iPhone Apps
1. Zoom Cloud Meetings
2. TikTok
3. Disney+
4. Instagram
5. YouTube
6. Messenger
7. Microsoft Teams
8. COVID Alert (Canadian federal government)
9. WhatsApp Messenger
10. Facebook
Top Paid iPhone Apps
1. TouchRetouch
2. Procreate Pocket
3. AutoSleep Track Sleep
4. The Wonder Weeks
5. Forest — Stay focused
6. Facetune
7. Sky Guide
8. Go Snowmobiling Ontario 2019 (the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs)
9. SkyView
10. iMotoneige (La Fédération des clubs de motoneigistes du Québec)
Top Free iPhone Games
1. Among Us!
2. Brain Out
3. Call of Duty: Mobile
4. Subway Surfers
5. Woodturning 3D
6. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
7. Roblox
8. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Games
9. Ink Inc. — Tattoo Drawing
10. Mario Kart Tour
Top Paid iPhone Games
1. Minecraft
2. Plague Inc.
3. Heads Up! — Trivia on the go
4. Monopoly
5. Bloons TD 6
6. Geometry Dash
7. True Skate
8. The Game of Life
9. Stardew Valley
10. NBA 2K20
Top Free iPad Apps
1. Zoom Cloud Meetings
2. Disney+
3. Netflix
4. YouTube
5. Google Chrome
6. Amazon Prime Video
7. TikTok
8. Microsoft Teams
9. Messenger
10. Google Meet
Top Paid iPad Apps
1. Procreate
2. GoodNotes 5
3. Notability
4. Duet Display
5. Teach Your Monster
6. LumaFusion
7. Affinity Designer
8. Toca Life: Neighborhood
9. Affinity Photo
10. Toca Life: Hospital
Top Free iPad Games
1. Among Us!
2. Roblox
3. Brain Out
4. Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
5. Ink Inc. — Tattoo Drawing
6. Fishdom
7. Homescapes
8. Brain Test: Tricky Puzzles
9. Dancing Road: Color Ball Run!
10. Save The Girl!
Top Paid iPad Games
1. Minecraft
2. Plague Inc.
3. Bloons TD 6
4. Geometry Dash
5. Monopoly
6. Stardew Valley
7. The Game of Life
8. Terraria
9. Five Nights at Freddy’s
10. The House of Da Vinci 2
Top Apple Arcade Games
1. Sonic Racing
2. Skate City (Toronto-based Snowman)
3. Pac-Man Party Royale
4. Hot Lava (Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment)
5. Sneaky Sasquatch (Vancouver-based RAC7)
6. Oceanhorn 2
7. SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit
8. What the Golf?
9. Lego Brawls
10. Outlanders
Additionally, Apple’s editorial team picked the 15 best apps and games on the App Store for the year:
- iPhone App of the Year — Wakeout! (Andres Canella, USA)
- iPhone Game of the Year — Genshin Impact (miHoYo, China)
- iPad App of the Year — Zoom (Zoom, USA)
- iPad Game of the Year — Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games, USA)
- Mac App of the Year — Fantastical (Flexibits, USA)
- Mac Game of the Year — Disco Elysium (ZA/UM (UK/Estonia)
- Apple TV App of the Year — Disney+ (Disney, USA)
- Apple TV Game of the Year — Dandara Trials of Fear (Raw Fury, Sweden)
- Apple Watch App of the Year — Endel (Endel, Germany)
- Apple Arcade Game of the Year — Sneaky Sasquatch (RAC7 from Vancouver, B.C.)
- App trends of the year — Shine, for helping users practice self-care (Shine, USA); Explain Everything Whiteboard for helping bring remote classrooms to life (Explain Everything, Poland); Caribu, for connecting families to loved ones (Caribu, USA) and Pokémon GO, for reinventing the way we play (Niantic, USA)
Image credit: RAC7
Source: Apple
