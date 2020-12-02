Rogers extends support for organizations aiding vulnerable Canadians amid pandemic

Rogers has announced that it’s extending services to organizations that support vulnerable Canadians amid the COVID-19 pandemic by providing an additional six months of free phone plans.
Towards the start of the pandemic, Rogers partnered with Women’s Shelters Canada and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Canada and provided thousands of devices to vulnerable members of these organizations.
Rogers also provided devices to LGBTQ2S+ organizations such as Pflag Canada and LGBT Youthline. The devices sent to all of these organizations included free voice and data plans, which have now been extended by an additional six months.
“We are proud to help enable connectivity for the many vulnerable Canadians who don’t have access to technology, at a time when they need it the most,” said Brent Johnston, president of wireless at Rogers, in a press release.
The carrier says that free voice and data plans have also been extended by six months for hospitals, community health centres, seniors’ homes and other organizations that are supporting vulnerable Canadians.
Source: Rogers
Comments