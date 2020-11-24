Here’s what’s coming to Crave in December 2020

Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in December.
We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET.
We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within. Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
December 1st
- Bad Santa (Starz)
- Serendipity (Starz)
- A Russell Peters Christmas
December 2nd
- Adventures in Public School (Starz)
- Baby God @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Bernie the Dolphin (HBO + Movies)
- Bernie the Dolphin 2 (HBO + Movies)
December 3rd
- My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (HBO + Movies)
- Stylish with Jenna Lyons (Series Premiere)
December 4th
- Alio’s Journey — The Amazing Odyssey of a Newborn
- Denis & Me (Season 1)
- Disasters At Sea (Season 2)
- Exodus: Gods and Kings (Starz)
- Game of Clones (Season 1)
- Impractical Jokers: The Movie (HBO + Movies)
- The Hunt (HBO + Movies)
- Man on the Moon (Starz)
- Mighty Trains (Seasons 1-2)
- Ridiculousness (Season 17)
- V for Vendetta (Starz)
December 6th
- Euphoria Special: Trouble Don’t Last Always @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Power Book II: Ghost Part 1 (Mid-Season Premiere) (Starz)
- Shameless (Season 11 Premiere) @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Your Honor (Series Premiere) @10pm ET
December 8th
- 40 Years a Prisoner @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
December 9th
- Alabama Snake @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Paws P.I. (HBO + Movies)
- Puppy Swap: Love Unleashed (HBO + Movies)
- The Right Kind of Wrong (Starz)
December 10th
- Let Them All Talk (HBO + Movies)
- Long Hot Summers: The story of the Style Council @12:30pm ET
- Silent Night: A Song for the World
December 11th
- From Paris With Love (Starz)
- Holmes: The Next Generation (Season 1)
- Howdytoons: Dinostory
- Mirror Mirror (Starz)
- Scoob! (HBO + Movies)
- Think Like a Dog (HBO + Movies)
- Valley Girl (HBO + Movies)
- Wild Bear Rescue (Seasons 1-3)
December 12th
- The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart @8pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Tacoma FD (Season 2)
December 13th
- Howard’s End (Season 1) (Starz)
December 16th
- The Art of Political Murder @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- Last Night (1998) (Starz)
- Monsters At Large (HBO + Movies)
December 18th
- All is Bright (Starz)
- Alpha & Omega (Starz)
- Bombshell (HBO + Movies)
- Corner Gas Animated (Season 3)
- Four Kids and It (HBO + Movies)
- Furry Vengeance (Starz)
- Geordie Shore: Their Story (Season 1)
- My Magic Pet Morphie
- The Photograph (HBO + Movies)
December 21st
- Double Your Dish: Home for the Holidays — Holiday Feast For Days
- Double Your Dish: Home for the Holidays — Ginger All The Way
December 22nd
- Under the Grapefruit Tree: The CC Sabathia Story @9pm ET
December 25th
- Blippi
- Cinderella Man (Starz)
- Dog’s Best Friend
- Dr. Keri: Prairie Vet (Season 1)
- Felicity (Seasons 1-4)
- The Hurricane (Starz)
- I Still Believe (HBO + Movies)
- Letterkenny (Season 9 Premiere) [Crave Original]
- 1917 (HBO + Movies)
- Pride and Prejudice (Starz)
- Trolls: World Tour (HBO + Movies)
December 26th
- Dirty Dancing (Starz)
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (Starz)
December 27th
- Dune (Starz)
December 29th
- The Fast & Furious (Starz)
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (Starz)
- The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift (Starz)
- Fast & Furious (Starz)
- Fast Five (Starz)
- Fast & Furious 6 (Starz)
December 31st
- John Wick (HBO + Movies)
- John Wick: Chapter 2 (HBO + Movies)
Crave is available on Android, iOS, Xbox One and, as of the past few weeks, the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Source: Crave
Comments