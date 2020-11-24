Staples Canada pre-Black Friday deals are live

Not to miss out on the Black Friday hype, Staples Canada is selling tons of tech at a discount for its pre-Black Friday sales event.
The company’s actual Black Friday sales begin online at 12am ET/9pm PT on November 27th. On top of online sales, Staples Canada stores will open early at 8am ET/11am PT on Black Friday.
The Pre-Black Friday deals will be live until then and include items like the Beats Solo 3 over-ear headphones and several printers.
You can find the full list of deals on Staples’ website and a few of our favourites below:
- Amazon Fire TV Cube — $99 (regularly $149)
- UE Wonderboom 2 — $79 (regularly $129)
- Instax Mini 9 instant film camera — $69 (regularly $89)
- LaCie 1TB Rugged USB-C Portable Hard Drive — $99 (regularly $117)
- Samsung Galaxy A51 unlocked — $329 (regularly $479)
- Nest Thermostat — $259 (regularly $329)
Source: Staples Canada
