PREVIOUS|
News

Staples Canada pre-Black Friday deals are live

The retailer's actual Black Friday sales begin on November 27th

Nov 24, 2020

3:18 PM EST

0 comments

Not to miss out on the Black Friday hype, Staples Canada is selling tons of tech at a discount for its pre-Black Friday sales event.

The company’s actual Black Friday sales begin online at 12am ET/9pm PT on November 27th. On top of online sales, Staples Canada stores will open early at 8am ET/11am PT on Black Friday.

The Pre-Black Friday deals will be live until then and include items like the Beats Solo 3 over-ear headphones and several printers.

You can find the full list of deals on Staples’ website and a few of our favourites below:

Source: Staples Canada 

Related Articles

News

Mar 26, 2020

6:09 PM EDT

Staples’ ‘Big Brand’ sale discounts laptops, smart home and even Google Pixel

Resources

Nov 24, 2020

10:12 AM EST

Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2020 Black Friday tech deals

News

Nov 23, 2020

4:53 PM EST

Apple giving away up to $210 gift cards for Black Friday

News

Jun 17, 2020

3:36 PM EDT

Staples Canada currently offering $30 off AirPods

Comments