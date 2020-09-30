PREVIOUS
Freedom Mobile increasing connection fee to $30 on October 1

Freedom joins Bell and Virgin in increasing connection fees starting in October

Sep 30, 2020

11:00 AM EDT

It looks like Shaw-owned regional carrier Freedom Mobile is also set to raise its connection fee on October 1st.

According to documents obtained by MobileSyrup, Freedom will increase its $20 connection fee to $30 on the 1st. The change applies to in-store activations and hardware upgrades on postpaid lines. Those who do upgrades online will not be charged a connection fee.

In the documents, Freedom explains that the increased fee will help it improve on its network and services.

It’s worth noting that Freedom does charge a connection fee for prepaid lines, but it’s only $10. That fee appears when customers first top-up their account, while the postpaid line activation and hardware upgrade $30 connection fees appear on customers’ first bills.

Freedom Mobile’s increased connection fee comes as Bell and Virgin also increase connection fees. Bell and Virgin will start charging $45 connection fees on October 1st as well.

Rogers, Fido, Telus and Koodo currently charges $40 connection fees, which means that even with the increase, Freedom Mobile’s connection fee remains lower than the other big carriers.

