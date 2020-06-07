Freedom Mobile to charge $20 connection fee on in-store hardware upgrades starting June 8

Shaw Communications’ Freedom Mobile will be charging a $20 connection fee for in-store hardware upgrades starting June 8th.
There is still a $0 connection fee for online upgrades, according to documents seen by iPhoneinCanada.
Freedom Mobile started charging a $20 connection fee for new postpaid activations and a $10 connection fee for new prepaid activations in December 2019. The carrier had said that “a one-time activation fee will allow us to fund further network improvements and explore transformative technology.”
At that time, Freedom Mobile had indicated that there wouldn’t be a connection fee if customers are just upgrading their current devices. However, the recent documents indicate that Freedom Mobile will start charging for hardware upgrades done in-store.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Freedom Mobile for confirmation and more details.
Via: iPhoneinCanada
