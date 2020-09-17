Telus donating 13,000 backpacks with school supplies and face masks

Telus is donating 13,000 backpacks with essential school supplies and a reusable face mask as part of its annual Kits for Kids program.
Each backpack includes lined paper, exercise books, a pencil case, colouring pencils, pens, erasers, a ruler and a Telus Wise guide with helpful tips and resources for how to be safe online.
Telus notes that to help stop the spread of COVID-19, this year the kits also include a reusable youth-sized Telus critter mask. The carrier notes that the masks are dual-layered and adhere to guidelines set by the Telus Medical Advisory Council.
“To alleviate some of the burden, our Kits for Kids program provides backpacks laden with essential school supplies and critter masks to children whose families need them the most,” said Telus CEO Darren Entiwstle in a press release.
Telus notes that 5,000 retired and current Telus employees volunteer as Telus community ambassadors in 23 clubs across the country. In 2020, they will donate almost 200,00 care items including 150,000 hand sewn masks, 13,000 Kits for Kids and 15,000 comfort kits for homeless and displaced families.
Source: Telus
