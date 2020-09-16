Nintendo to livestream ‘Direct Mini: Partner Showcase’ on September 17

Nintendo has revealed that it will hold a new ‘Direct Mini’ presentation on Thursday, September 17th.
In a tweet, the Japanese gaming giant confirmed that the Direct Mini will be a ‘Partner Showcase,’ meaning it will focus exclusively on games from third-party companies. Therefore, don’t expect to see any updates from games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokémon Sword and Shield or the recently revealed Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
Interestingly, the company says the Direct Mini will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 7am PT/10am ET. This is different from the company’s last few Direct-style video presentations during the COVID-19 pandemic, which have been dropped in their entirety on YouTube for full viewing right away.
While the Direct will only showcase third-party games, this will still be a big week for Nintendo first-party titles, as the company will release the long-awaited Super Mario 3D All-Stars on September 18th. For more on the remaster collection, check out MobileSyrup‘s review here.
