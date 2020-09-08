Nintendo’s Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Though this isn’t the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild many people are eagerly waiting for, at least it’s a new Zelda title.
In a surprise move, Nintendo has announced hack-and-slash RPG Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, set to be released November 20th for the Switch. The game takes place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild.
Age of Calamity features the same massive battles as the Hyrule Warriors for the Wii U and Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition for the Switch, and is being developed by Koei Tecmo’s Omega Force team.
The series is basically Dynasty Warriors with Zelda characters and items.
Age of Calamity includes playable characters like Link, Zelda and the four Champions from Breath of the Wild.
While on paper the Hyrule Warriors series is very much my kind of video game, I wasn’t able to get into it on the Wii U. Hopefully, Age of Calamity is a different story.
