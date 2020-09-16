PREVIOUS|
Tim Hortons promo offers up free delivery with in-app orders

Sep 16, 2020

10:30 AM EDT

tim hortons

Now that most kids are back at school, or occupied doing something else, Tim Hortons is taking the opportunity to bring food and beverages to your home for free.

Timmies latest promo offers free delivery to your home or office until September 30th when you order through the app or online. This is only valid on orders over $9 and the company states there is a “limit one per single qualifying purchase per person.”

In addition, there is a clause in the terms and agreement that states, “other fees apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Cannot be combined with other offers.”

However, free delivery is always a good thing, even if it takes upward of an hour to arrive.

The Tim Hortons app is available on iOS and Android.

