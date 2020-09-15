Apple unveils ‘Apple One’ subscription bundles with Music, TV+ and more

Apple officially unveiled its often-rumoured ‘Apple One’ services subscription bundle during the tech giant’s virtual event on September 15th.
The first bundle is the ‘individual’ plan that includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage for $15.95 CAD per month. The second bundle is a ‘family’ plan that features all of these services for up to six users for $20.95 CAD per month, and comes with 200GB of iCloud storage.
The third bundle is called ‘Premier’ and includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, 2TB of iCloud storage and the newly announced Apple Fitness+ service for $33.95 CAD per month. This plan tier can be shared with up to six family members.
Apple One will be available this fall and will include 30-days free. The tech giant notes that once users are subscribed, they can enjoy the services included with Apple One on any platform where the services are available.
The Apple One individual plan offers a savings of over $7 CAD per month, while the family plan offers a savings of over $10 per month, and the premier plan offers a savings of over $32 per month. Apple notes that savings are based on standard monthly pricing.
