Apple has creating its own fitness service called Apple Fitness+.
Fitness+ supports several different workouts and is guided by trainers from around the world. It also connects with Apple Music and measures how well you’re working out with your Apple Watch.
Fitness+ connects with your iPhone, Apple TV and iPad. Additionally, Fitness+ adds all of your workout data from your watch and brings it to the larger screen, so you can monitor your heart rate and how many calories you’re burning without having to take a look at your watch. Users can also monitor their Fitness Rings with their iPad, iPhone or AppleTV screen, and if a Ring is completed, you won’t miss your notification.
The service includes yoga, cycling, treadmill run, treadmill walk, rowing, strength, core, mindful cooldown and dance workouts. It works with no equipment at all or with a set of dumbbells. Additionally, there’s a beginner program for those who are just starting to work out, and Apple says there are new workouts added every week. Furthermore, Fitness+ suggests different workout plans for users.
Fitness+ is available in your Apple Fitness app, as well as the new Fitness app on iPad and Apple TV.
Apple Fitness+ is $12.99 CAD per month or $99.99 per year, and all Apple Watch users can try Fitness+ free for one month in Canada. The service will be available in Canada before the end of the year.
