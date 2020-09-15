PREVIOUS|
Apple Watch SE is a low-cost smartwatch for the average user

The Apple Watch SE might be the Apple Watch to buy this year given the wearable features the same S5 chip as the Series 5 and comes in at a relatively reasonable $369.

This watch is a mixture of the new Apple Watch Series 6 and older versions of the Apple Watch. It uses the same larger screen Apple has been using since the Series 4 and the new S5 chip, which should make this lower cost watch twice as snappy as the current Series 3.

Apple Watch SE 2

This means that the new Apple Watch SE includes fall detection, a swimproof rating, automatic workout-tracking, an always-on altimeter and more. However, it doesn’t feature the new V02 Max or blood oxygen level tracking that’s included in the higher-end Series 6. It also doesn’t feature ECG functionality or the Always-on display from the Series 6.

Still, for most people that want a simple smartwatch to track some of their workouts and deliver them notifications, the Apple Watch SE seems like the perfect wearable — as long as you’re an iPhone user.

Apple says that users will be able to pre-order the new watch now, and that it will start shipping later this month.

The Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at $369 CAD, and the Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at $429 CAD.

