‘Doom’ and ‘Doom II’ get wide with 16:9 support in latest patch

Bethesda’s recently re-released Doom and Doom II has received a significant update that features excellent quality of life improvements.
First up, both games now natively and officially support 16:9 widescreen. It’s a huge step forward, especially for those who play the Nintendo Switch, iPhone or Android versions as the games will now make better user of those smaller displays. Because Bethesda changed how the game renders, it also gives users a wider field-of-view along with getting rid of letterboxing.
Additionally, in a blog post outlining the changes, Bethesda noted that many of Doom and Doom 2’s add-ons also now support widescreen.
The patch adds an optional crosshair overlay as well, and brings motion-control assisted aiming for the Nintendo Switch and platforms using a DualShock 4 controller.
On top of that, the Doom engine can now load patches from ‘DeHackEd,’ one of the first modding tools for the original release. Plus, add-ons can use new weapons and change enemy behaviour.
Bethesda added the ability to enter cheat codes via keyboard, a new skill level and adjusted split-screen multiplayer as well.
These changes all come after a patch earlier this year bumped maximum frame rates up to 60fps from the previous cap of 35. That patch brought a new quick save feature and other quality of life upgrades too.
