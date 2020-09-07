Renders of Microsoft’s often-rumoured Xbox Series S leak

Though we’ve known for months that Microsoft plans to release a less powerful next-gen console called the Xbox Series S, this is possibly our first look at the often-rumoured system.
The leaked image courtesy of Thurrott contributor Brad Sams reportedly shows off a render of the Series S. The system looks similar in size to the Xbox One S, but doesn’t feature a disc drive and also includes a massive black circular vent on its side.
The only other information provided by Thurrott is the Xbox Series S’ $299 USD (about $391 CAD) price tag. Windows Central is also reporting that the Xbox Series X will cost $499 (roughly $654 CAD). The publication says that both consoles will release on November 10th.
Twitter account WalkingCat also posted a brief video of the Xbox Series S comparing its size to the Xbox Series X.
The Xbox Series S name has appeared several times over the last few months, including through references on controller packaging, in leaked internal documents and even on a Game Pass Ultimate free trial card.
— WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) September 8, 2020
The Series S is rumoured to feature 4 teraflops of power compared to the Series X’s 12.15 teraflops. The less powerful next-gen console, which is often referred to by its internal codename, ‘Lockhart,’ will likely target 1080p and 2k gaming instead of 4K like the Series X.
Microsoft is expected to make an official announcement regarding the Xbox Series S soon.
It’s worth noting that the leaked image does look somewhat dubious, especially the giant circular grill on the side of the console that doesn’t seem to fall in line with Xbox Series X’s, Xbox One S’s and Xbox One X’s design language.
Image credit: Thurrott
Comments