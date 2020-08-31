Google Home Max smart speaker down to $249

If you like listening to music via a smart speaker, but you have a large space to fill with sound, the Google Home Max is for you.
This is Google’s largest and most impressive smart speaker, and up until recently, it cost $400 in Canada.
Now, Best Buy Canada has the large speaker on sale for $249, and the Google Store has it down to $299. Both Best Buy and Google offer the ‘Chalk’ colour that’s basically just white.
There has been some speculation that Google is working on a new slate of smart speakers that utilize the Nest brand name instead of Google Home, so perhaps this sale signifies a new Nest Home Max is coming soon.
Even if a new speaker is releasing soon, the Google Home Max is still a great sounding device, and $249 is a pretty great price for it.
Source: Best Buy Canada, Google Store
Comments