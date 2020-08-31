PREVIOUS
News

Google Home Max smart speaker down to $249

This is one of the lowest prices we've seen

Aug 31, 2020

5:41 PM EDT

0 comments

If you like listening to music via a smart speaker, but you have a large space to fill with sound, the Google Home Max is for you.

This is Google’s largest and most impressive smart speaker, and up until recently, it cost $400 in Canada.

Now, Best Buy Canada has the large speaker on sale for $249, and the Google Store has it down to $299. Both Best Buy and Google offer the ‘Chalk’ colour that’s basically just white.

There has been some speculation that Google is working on a new slate of smart speakers that utilize the Nest brand name instead of Google Home, so perhaps this sale signifies a new Nest Home Max is coming soon.

Even if a new speaker is releasing soon, the Google Home Max is still a great sounding device, and $249 is a pretty great price for it.

Source: Best Buy Canada, Google Store

