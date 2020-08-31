Chatr’s ‘Get one month’s fee in credits on new activations’ promo ends today

Chatr’s latest promotion is now ending today.
The telecom’s deal offers one months fee in credits on new activations. The fees will get taken off your bills over the following three months. Credits will be applied starting on the second month’s bill.
- $40/mo. plan: $14 credit on second month’s bill; $13 credit on third and fourth month’s bill.
- $45/mo. plan: $15 credit starting on second month’s bill for 3 consecutive months.
- $50/mo. plan: $17 credit on second and third month’s bill; $16 credit on fourth month’s bill.
- $55/mo. plan: $19 credit on second and third month’s bill, $17 credit on fourth month’s bill.
Chatr is also offering 500MB of bonus data with auto-pay, which automatically charges your bill each month for your bill payment.
Check out Chatr’s promotion in more details, here.
