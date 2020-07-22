PREVIOUS|
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G coming to Canada August 7th

This clamshell foldable smartphone costs $2,019

Jul 22, 2020

4:14 PM EDT

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Samsung has announced the latest addition to its flagship lineup today with the Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

This is a 5G-capable follow-up to the Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung’s first clamshell foldable Android-powered smartphone. The Z Flip 5G features a 1.1-inch LCD screen on the front with a 6.7-inch display 2,636 x 1,080 pixel resolution when flipped open.

Other notable specs include a 5G-capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, a 3,300mAh battery, 8GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, Android 10, a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G is launching in Canada on August 7th for $2,019 CAD, and will be available at Samsung Experience stores, most Canadian carriers and retailers like Best Buy Canada.

