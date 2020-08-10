Google Maps on iOS now supports CarPlay’s ‘Split Screen’ mode

iOS users who use Google Maps can rejoice now that the popular app supports the CarPlay Dashboard feature. Then, to take things further, Apple fans can also use Google Maps on Apple Watch.
The CarPlay Dashboard is the section of the in-car interface that allows users to see and control both Maps and music at the same time. For a long time, people could only use Apple Maps on the Dashboard, but after the next Google Maps update, it should be available to use as well.
Beyond an update to the app on iOS, Google is finally rolling out an app for the Apple Watch so users can navigate without having to pull their phone from their pocket.
Annoyingly, users can set a few saved locations as shortcuts on the Apple Watch app, but all other directions will need to be started on a phone and transitioned over to the watch.
Both of these are welcome updates and will help Google compete with Apple Maps, which has recently been updated to include more features to improve its parity with Google’s offering.
The update for Maps on iOS should be rolling out now, but the Apple Watch app will roll out over the next few weeks, according to Google.
Source: Google Keyword Blog
