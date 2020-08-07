Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are now available in Canada

Samsung’s recently revealed bean-like Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds are now available to order from Samsung.ca in Canada for $249.
Positioned as a high-end alternative to the Galaxy Buds+, the Buds Live feature active noise-cancelling (ANC), six hours of battery life and a low-profile design that isn’t in-ear. The case offers 29 hours of additional charge time, according to Samsung.
In Canada, the Buds Live are available in ‘Mystic White,’ ‘Mystic Bronze’ and ‘Mystic Black.’ If you’re one of the first 3,300 customers to purchase the buds Live between August 5th and September 4th, you’ll get a free e-voucher for a wireless charger pad or Samsung DuoPad.
The Galaxy Buds Live will be available in-store on August 21st.
MobileSyrup will have more on the Galaxy Buds Live in the coming weeks, including a review of the wireless earbuds.
