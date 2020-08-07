LG Velvet is now available in Canada

The LG Velvet is now available to purchase in Canada.
This 5G phone can be bought at Bell, Telus, Koodo, Freedom Mobile, Eastlink. Videotron, and Best Buy. LG’s devices come with two-years of manufacturer’s warranty.
Bell (Illusion Sunset & Aurora Grey)
As low as $0 down and $20 per month for 24 months with eligible two-year plans starting at $75 per month.
Telus (Illusion Sunset & Aurora Grey)
As low as $0 down and $20 per month for 24 months with eligible two-year plans starting at $75 per month
Koodo (Illusion Sunset & Aurora Grey)
As low as $0 down and $20 per month for 24 months with eligible two-year plans starting at $45 per month
Freedom Mobile (Illusion Sunset & Aurora Grey)
As low as $0 down and $20 per month for 24 months with eligible two-year plans starting at $65 per month. What’s notable about Freedom is that you can get the Velvet here for $600 outright.
Eastlink (Aurora Grey only)
As low as $0 down and $25 per month for 24 months. What’s notable about Eastlink is that you can get the Velvet here for $600 outright.
Videotron (Illusion Sunset & Aurora Grey)
As low as $0 down and $95 per month (with plan included +100GB of data per year in Canada)
Check out the specs of the device below.
Comments