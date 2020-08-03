PREVIOUS
News

Toronto Public Library Bookmobile bringing free Wi-Fi to two parks from August 4-8

The Bookmobile will be at Masseygrove Park from August 4-6 and Edgeley Park from August 7-8

Aug 3, 2020

6:02 PM EDT

0 comments

‘Wi-Fi on Wheels’ in partnership with the City of Toronto is providing temporary Wi-Fi access to parks in underserved neighbourhoods.

This pilot project launches on August 4th and runs until August 8th.

The Wi-Fi-enabled Bookmobile will travel first to Masseygrove Park from August 4th to 6th and will be there from noon to 6:30pm. Following that, the Bookmobile will head to Edgeley Park from August 7th to 8th and will be there for the same six and a half hours.

This Wi-Fi-enabled Bookmobile has a range of 60 metres and will allow for 40 users at a time. Additionally, the Wi-Fi is limited to 30-minutes at a time. The Bookmobile will have sanitized devices for use, but you can also bring your own.

Staff will conduct a quick health assessment for those who want to use a provided City of Toronto device, and will ask for name and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes.

Masks are not mandatory, but are recommended, and residents are required to stay six feet away from each other at all times. The Bookmobile will also have hand sanitizers as well.

The Toronto Public Library’s Bookmobile will not be accepting returns or loaning of any books at this time.

Last but not least, the event is weather-dependent, and the Bookmobile will not be at these parks if the weather is bad on that day.

Related Articles

News

Jan 24, 2018

9:15 AM EST

Toronto Public Library starts streaming 30,000 free movies and documentaries

Business

Apr 12, 2018

3:32 PM EDT

Toronto mayor to pitch city to Netflix, Amazon, other entertainment companies during trip to Holl...

News

Aug 8, 2018

6:39 PM EDT

‘Toronto Writes a Book’ lets Twitter users write a book with the Toronto Public Library

News

Oct 9, 2018

10:04 AM EDT

Quebec’s Communauto to launch ‘Communauto FLEX’ for Toronto car-sharing pilot

Comments