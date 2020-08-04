PREVIOUS|
Deals

Google Stadia Pro users can get four free games in August

Kona and Just Shapes & Beats are Canadian-developed titles

Aug 4, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Google Stadia Pro subscribers will get the option to download four new games this month, including Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux and Just Shapes & Beats.

Strange Brigade and Kona are two new games available to the Stadia Pro library. The latter two titles were already available but are now for free.

To claim these games, you’ll need to be subscribed to Stadia Pro. Once you’re subscribed, you can head to the store and select which games you want to play.

Google also recently revealed that Chromebook owners can claim a free three-month Stadia Pro trial.

Stadia Pro costs $11.99 CAD and gives subscribers access to play games on TVs via Chromecast, smartphones and Chromebooks.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Aug 2, 2020

3:16 PM EDT

Public Mobile offering new customers their second month free

News

Aug 1, 2020

11:27 AM EDT

Chromebook owners can claim a free three-month Stadia Pro trial now

News

Jul 31, 2020

4:38 PM EDT

Refer a friend with Koodo and save $50 off both your bills until August 16

News

Jul 31, 2020

8:55 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada Yellow Tag tech sale discounts smart home, audio and tablets

Comments