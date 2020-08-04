Google Stadia Pro users can get four free games in August

Google Stadia Pro subscribers will get the option to download four new games this month, including Strange Brigade, Kona, Metro 2033 Redux and Just Shapes & Beats.
Strange Brigade and Kona are two new games available to the Stadia Pro library. The latter two titles were already available but are now for free.
To claim these games, you’ll need to be subscribed to Stadia Pro. Once you’re subscribed, you can head to the store and select which games you want to play.
Google also recently revealed that Chromebook owners can claim a free three-month Stadia Pro trial.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99 CAD and gives subscribers access to play games on TVs via Chromecast, smartphones and Chromebooks.
Source: Android Police
