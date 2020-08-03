PREVIOUS|
1.1 million Canadians have already downloaded the COVID Alert app

The app is available on Android and iOS

Aug 3, 2020

4:54 PM EDT

On Friday, the Government of Canada finally launched the COVID Alert exposure notification app.

Since then reportedly 1.1 million Canadians have downloaded the app on iOS and Android.

The COVID Alert app relies on Google and Apple’s exposure notification API that utilizes Bluetooth to communicate anonymous codes between smartphones with the app installed.

This means that if someone gets a positive test, they’ll upload that data in their app, then send an anonymous, non-identifiable code to other smartphones with the app installed. Users in the area will then be notified if they’ve exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

To learn more about the COVID Alert app, click here.

Source: Canadian Digital Services

