News

Governments to invest over $66 million into modern, green Oakville transit

This includes the deployment of dozens of electric buses and rollout of Wi-Fi to more than 100 vehicles

Jul 29, 2020

12:44 PM EDT

Town of Oakville

The Town of Oakville, Ontario has announced that more than $66 million CAD has been pledged to go towards making transit more modern and eco-friendly.

Specifically, the Government of Canada is investing more than $26.5 million, the Government of Ontario will provide more than $22.1 million and the Town of Oakville is contributing over $17.6 million.

This funding will go towards 14 different projects “that will modernize Oakville’s transit system and create a more sustainable community,” says the Town of Oakville.

These projects include:

  • Replacing 57 diesel buses with zero-emission battery-electric buses over the next six years, plus rolling out 16 new electric buses to the fleet
  • Installing 32 charging stations for these vehicles
  • Introducing Wi-Fi to 107 conventional and 20 para-transit buses
  • Launching a new mobile app for general users to track buses and check arrival times, alongside a version for para-transit users
  • Upgrade roughly 249 bus stops with full accessibility (landing pads, walkways, ramps and curbs)

The full list of projects can be found here.

Image credit: Town of Oakville

Source: Infrastructure Canada

Comments