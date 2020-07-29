The Town of Oakville, Ontario has announced that more than $66 million CAD has been pledged to go towards making transit more modern and eco-friendly.
Specifically, the Government of Canada is investing more than $26.5 million, the Government of Ontario will provide more than $22.1 million and the Town of Oakville is contributing over $17.6 million.
This funding will go towards 14 different projects “that will modernize Oakville’s transit system and create a more sustainable community,” says the Town of Oakville.
These projects include:
- Replacing 57 diesel buses with zero-emission battery-electric buses over the next six years, plus rolling out 16 new electric buses to the fleet
- Installing 32 charging stations for these vehicles
- Introducing Wi-Fi to 107 conventional and 20 para-transit buses
- Launching a new mobile app for general users to track buses and check arrival times, alongside a version for para-transit users
- Upgrade roughly 249 bus stops with full accessibility (landing pads, walkways, ramps and curbs)
The full list of projects can be found here.
Image credit: Town of Oakville
Source: Infrastructure Canada
Comments