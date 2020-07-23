PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Crave in August 2020

Jojo Rabbit, Bombshell, Run This Town and more are all coming to Crave this August

Jul 23, 2020

5:28 PM EDT

Jojo Rabbit

Bell has announced the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in August.

We’ve broken down all the new content below by date and all times are in ET. We’ve also separated the different shows and movies by which tier of Crave they fall within.

Crave has three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 CAD cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.

August 1st

  • Jojo Rabbit (HBO + Movies)
  • Despicable Me (Starz)
  • Mamma Mia (Starz)

August 4th

  • The Swamp @ 9pm ET (HBO + Movies)

August 5th

  • Early Release (Starz)
  • The Grey Fox (Starz)

August 6th

  • An American Pickle (HBO + Movies)
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks: Season 1, Episode 1

August 7th

  • Fox Badger Family
  • Jim Jefferies @ JFL
  • The Goldbergs: seasons 6 – 7
  • Watts on Grill: season 2
  • Where To I Do: season 3
  • I Am Legend (Starz)
  • Point Break (Starz)
  • The Colony (Starz)
  • The Quarry (Starz)
  • Solaris (Starz) 
  • True Detective: Season 3 ( HBO + Movies)
  • Run This Town (HBO + Movies) 
  • No Good Deed (HBO + Movies)

August 9th

  • We Hunt Together: Season 1, Episode 1 @10pm

August 12th

  • Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
  • I’m Yours (Starz)

August 14th

  • Les Miserables (2019) (HBO + Movies)
    Seberg (HBO Movies)
  • Anthony Jeselnik @ JFL
  • South Side: Season 1
  • Tosh.O: Season 12A
  • Best in Show (Starz)
  • The A-Team (Starz)
  • S.W.A.T (Starz)
  • Scarface (Starz)

August 16th

  • Love Craft Country: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

August 19th

  • Fanatic (Starz)
  • The Conspiracy (Starz)

August 21st

  • Corporate: Season 2
  • The Stand-Up Show with Jon Dore: season 1
  • Baby Mama (Starz)
  • Children of Men (Starz)
  • Groundhog Day (Starz)
  • Planet of the Apes (2001) (Starz)
  • Say Anything (Starz)
  • Sideways (Starz)
  • The Assistant (HBO + Movies)
  • Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (HBO + Movies)

August 26th

  • Four Weddings and a Funeral: Season 1

August 28th

  • Within These Walls (HBO + Movies) 
  • Ordinary Love (HBO + Movies)
  • Richard Jewell (HBO + Movies)
  • Most Expensivest: Season 3
  • Michael Che @ JFL
  • Bombshell (Starz)
  • Pitch Perfect (Starz)
  • The Outsiders (Starz)

August 30th

  • Love Fraud: Season 1, Episode 1 @9pm ET

Image credit: Fox Searchlight

