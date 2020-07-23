Rogers discounts Motorola Edge+ to $19.99 per month on device financing

Rogers is running a deal on Motorola’s recently launched Moto Edge+.
Currently, Rogers is offering the phone for $19.99 per month device financing after a $63.34 per month bill credit. Typically, customers looking to get the Edge+ at Rogers for $0 down would need to pay $83.33 per month for 24 months. That totals up to a few cents shy of $2,000, the outright price for the phone from Rogers.
At $19.99 per month device financing, that means customers only pay $479.76 total for the phone over two years.
That’s a pretty solid deal on the Motorola Edge+, especially considering how new it is.
For comparison, Telus currently offers the Edge+ for $45.83 per month on the carrier’s device return plan, which totals to $1,099.92 over two years. To buy the phone outright from Telus costs $1,500.
Bell offers the Edge+ for $0 down with $29.17 per month financing, which totals to $700 over two years. The Edge+ costs $2,000 outright from Bell.
If you’re interested, you can learn more about the Motorola Edge+ here.
