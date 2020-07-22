PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in August 2020

Project Power stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jamie Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

In August 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Bring It On, Superman Returns, the fourth season of 3% and Project Power. 

August 1st

  • Super Monsters: The New Class — Netflix Family 
  • Breaking In
  • Down a Dark Hall
  • Gone Baby Gone
  • Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
  • Lawless
  • Man of Steel
  • Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
  • Murder on the Orient Express
  • One Day
  • Super 8
  • Superman Returns
  • The Good, the bad and the ugly
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Predator
  • The Spongebob Squarepants Movie
  • Titanic
  • Upgrade
  • We’re the Millers

August 2nd

  • Connected — Netflix Documentary 

August 3rd

  • Immigration Nation — Netflix Documentary 

August 4th

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp — Netflix Family 
  • Kingdom: seasons 1-3
  • Malibu: Rescue: The Next Wave – Netflix Family
  • Mundo Misterio / Mystery Lab — Netflix Original 
  • Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning — Netflix Comedy Special

August 5th

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane — Netflix Documentary
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All or Nothing
  • Bring It On: In It to Win It
  • Conan the Barbarian
  • Doom
  • EDtv
  • The Little Rascals
  • World’s Most Wanted — Netflix Documentary 

August 6th

  • The Rain: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods — Netflix Anime 

August 7th

  • Alta Mar/ High Seas: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Berlin, Berlin — Netflix Fim 
  • The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids in Space — Netflix Family 
  • ¡Nailed It! México: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • The New Legends of Monkey: season 2 — Netflix Family 
  • Selling Sunset: season 3 — Netflix Original 
  • Sing On! Germany — Netflix Original 
  • Tiny Creatures — Netflix Original
  • Wizards: Tales of Arcadia — Netflix Family 
  • Word Party Songs — Netflix Family
    Work It —     Netflix Film 

August 10th

  • Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event — Netflix Original 

August 11th

  • Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids — Netflix Comedy Special 

August 12th

  • The New Romantic
  • (Un)Well — Netflix Documentary 

August 13th

  • Une fille facile / An Easy Girl — Netflix Film 

August 14th

  • 3%: season 4 — Netflix Original 
  • Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story — Netflix Original 
  • El robo del siglo — Netflix Original 
  • Fearless — Netflix Film 
  • Glow Up: season 2 — Netflix Original 
  • Project Power — Netflix Film 
  • Octonauts & the Cavs of Sac Actun —  Netflix Film 
  • Searching
  • Teenage Bounty Hunters — Netflix Original 

August 15th

  • Mirror Mirror
  • Rita: season 5 — Netflix Original 
  • Stranger: season 2 — Netflix Original 

August 17th

  • Crazy Awesome Teachers — Netflix Film 
  • Glitch Techs: season 2 — Netflix Family 

August 19th

  • Crimenes de Familia // The Crimes That Bind — Netflix Film 
  • DeMarcus Family Rules — Netflix Original 
  • High Score — Netflix Documentary
  • What to Expect When You’re Expecting

August 20th

  • Biohackers — Netflix Original 
  • Great Pretender — Netflix Anime 
  • John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Netflix Film 

August 21st

  • Alien TV — Netflix Family 
  • Fuego negro — Netflix Film 
  • Hoops — Netflix Original
  • Lucifer: season 5 — Netflix Original 
  • The Sleepover — Netflix Film 

August 22nd

  • Escape Plan
  • How to Get Away with Murder: season 6

August 23rd

  • 1BR

August 25th

  • Emily’s Wonder Lab — Netflix Family 
  • Trinkets: season 2 — Netflix Original 

August 26th

  • Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol — Netflix Original 
  • The Equalizer 2
  • Million Dollar Beach House —Netflix Original 
  • Rising Phoneix — Netflix Documentary 

August 27th

  • Aggretsuko: season 3 — Netflix Anime 

August 28th

  • All Together Now — Netflix Film 
  • Cobra Kai: seasons 1-2 — Netflix Original
  • I Am A Killer: Released — Netflix Original 
  • Orígenes secrets / Unknown Origins — Netflix Film 

Last Call

  • Skins: Vol. 1- 7 (08/01/20)
  • Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (08/04/20)
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (08/11/20)
  • Bridget Jones’s Diary (08/14/20)
  • 22 Jump Street (08/19/20)
  • Nashville: seasons 1-6 (08/24/20)
  • Braveheart (08/31/20)
  • Easy A (08/31/20)
  • Matilda (08/31/20)
  • The Holiday (08/31/20)

