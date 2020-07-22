Asus announces new ROG portable keyboard, display and headphones

Asus is not only announcing the ROG Phone 3, but it’s also showing off more mobile gaming accessories. The company has revealed the ROG Falchion gaming keyboard, ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming earbuds and the ROG Strix XG16 gaming display.
The ROG Strix XG16 is a 15.5-inch portable gaming display with a built-in battery and 1080p resolution support with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also features two USB-C ports, one Micro HDMI port, and a kickstand on the back that can open up to 70-degrees. Additionally, the XG16 is compatible with the ROG Tripod, allowing users to position the display above a laptop for a dual-screen setup.
The ROG Strix XG16 will be available in December 2020.
The ROG Falchion is a portable mechanical keyboard that’s 65 percent of the size of a standard keyboard. There’s also an interactive touch panel that can adjust volume, play and pause music as well as zoom the screen in and out.
The keyboard has a 1-millisecond response time with a 2.4GHz connectivity and up to 400 hours of battery life. This small keyboard will be available in North America in Q4 2020.
The ROG Cetra wired RGB in-ear gaming earbuds feature active noise-cancellation and offer USB-C connection, which allows them to work with PCs, Macs, the Nintendo Switch and most importantly, mobile phones. The earbuds also deliver optimized gaming audio, strong bass and feature three sizes of silicone tips and ear fins. There’s also a customizable RGB lighting on the earbuds.
The ROG Cetra earbuds are releasing in September 2020 in North America.
