Montreal hospital using Microsoft’s HoloLens to treat COVID-19 patients

Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital (JGH) has been using Microsoft’s HoloLens to help treat COVID-19 patients.
Because the hospital was the first in Quebec to be designated to treat COVID-19, JGH doctors quickly began experimenting with different ways to do so. Eventually, they came up with using Microsoft’s mixed reality technology to minimize contact with patients.
In practice, the doctors use a HoloLens setup that includes Dynamics 365 Remote Assist and Microsoft Teams to send a secure live video-feed to a computer screen in a nearby room. A doctor then puts on the HoloLens headset and visits the patient’s bedside, allowing colleagues to safely monitor everything.
In addition to minimizing exposure to the patient, JGH doctors say this helps them conserve personal protective equipment (PPE). So far, JGH says it’s run a series of successful HoloLens simulations involving COVID-19, palliative care and intensive care unit scenarios.
Going forward, the hospital aims to have staff ready to use HoloLens across more regional health centres in time for the anticipated second wave of the pandemic. Beyond that, clinicians are looking to use HoloLens headsets to consult with colleagues within their network and in other hospitals in and out of Quebec.
