PREVIOUS|
News

Samsung smart TVs now display Apple Music time-synced lyrics

The new feature is available on 2018 to 2020 Samsung smart TV models

Jul 7, 2020

3:04 PM EDT

0 comments

Samsung has announced that Apple Music will now feature real-time synced lyrics on its 2018 to 2020 smart TV models starting July 7th.

“As soon as a user begins playing a song with time-synced lyrics available, each verse will automatically appear on screen along with the music so users can follow along as they listen,” Samsung notes.

Users can scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are in the song. You can also search lyrics to find a song if you can’t remember the name of it.

Earlier this year, Samsung was the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. It notes that this experience is now enhanced through the time-synced lyrics function.

“Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favourite songs, or to discover the words of the latest hits,” Samsung outlines.

Apple launched real-time lyrics last year, and they’re currently available on Apple devices including Apple TV.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

May 8, 2020

1:30 PM EDT

Billie Eilish and her dad to co-DJ new Apple Music show ‘Me and Dad Radio’

News

Apr 23, 2020

12:45 PM EDT

Apple Music now available on Samsung TVs in Canada

News

Dec 18, 2019

10:50 AM EST

Disney+ is now available on Samsung’s Smart TVs

News

Jun 2, 2020

1:10 PM EDT

Spotify, Apple Music and other streaming services pledge support for Blackout Tuesday

Comments