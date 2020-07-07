Samsung smart TVs now display Apple Music time-synced lyrics

Samsung has announced that Apple Music will now feature real-time synced lyrics on its 2018 to 2020 smart TV models starting July 7th.
“As soon as a user begins playing a song with time-synced lyrics available, each verse will automatically appear on screen along with the music so users can follow along as they listen,” Samsung notes.
Users can scroll through a song by flipping through the lyrics, jump to a certain verse, skip straight to the chorus or see where they are in the song. You can also search lyrics to find a song if you can’t remember the name of it.
Earlier this year, Samsung was the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV platform. It notes that this experience is now enhanced through the time-synced lyrics function.
“Apple Music time-synced lyrics make it easier and more fun than ever for users to sing or rap their hearts out to their favourite songs, or to discover the words of the latest hits,” Samsung outlines.
Apple launched real-time lyrics last year, and they’re currently available on Apple devices including Apple TV.
Source: Samsung
