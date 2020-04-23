Apple Music now available on Samsung TVs in Canada

In an interesting move, Apple Music, Apple’s music streaming platform, is coming to Samsung’s televisions from 2018 and newer.
This gives Samsung TV owners access to Apple Music’s entire catalogue of content directly on their television. Last year the South Korean tech giant was the first TV manufacturer to release the Apple TV app on its smart television platform, giving Samsung TV owners access to Apple’s lineup of original content, including See, The Morning Show, Dickinson, Servant, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet and more.
Similar to Apple Music on other platforms, Apple is offering a free 3-month trial for any individual, family or student subscription to the music streaming service.
Along with releasing in Canada, Apple Music is making its way to Samsung TVs in over 100 countries around the world.
Samsung is also launching several free fitness apps on its smart television platform. Both Apple Music and the fitness app are available in Samsung’s Smart TV App Store.
It’s unclear if Apple has plans to bring its Apple Music music streaming service to other smart televisions in the future. This is yet another example of Apple’s longrunning walled-garden ecosystem of apps being opened up a bit. Along with bringing its Apple TV app to Roku devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung and LG TVs, Apple also launched its AirPlay 2 wireless video streaming feature on Samsung, LG, Vizio, and Sony televisions.
Apple Music is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, macOS and Windows 10.
