Google Duo now supports group video calls with up to 32 participants on the web

Google is starting to roll out support for group video calls on Duo with up to 32 people on the web.
Group calling was previously only available on Android and iOS, but is now rolling out to the latest version of Chrome. Duo group calls were also limited to 12 participants, but can now support up to 32 people.
Users can access this new functionality by signing into Duo with their Google Account and selecting ‘Create group link’ under the ‘Start a call’ button. Once you click that button, you’ll be given a link to share with your friends. From there you can also add more people and then start the call.
Google’s senior director of product and design, Sanaz Ahari, outlined on Twitter that the company has been working hard to make sure group calls stay secure. Ahari also notes that web group calling was one of the most requested features for Duo.
The web interface rounds the corners of participants’ windows and puts portrait and landscape boxes next to each other.
Google has been updating and expanding its video conferencing services amid the COVID-19 pandemic like several other companies including Facebook and Microsoft. The tech giant recently made its Meet video conferencing service free for all users.
However, Meet is more targeted towards business and professional users, while Duo is more aimed towards casual and friendly virtual meet-ups.
Image credit: @sanazahari
Source: @sanazahari, 9to5Google
Comments