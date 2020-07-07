Facebook executives to meet with organizers of ad boycott campaign

Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are meeting with organizers of the StopHateFor Profit ad boycott campaign.
“Later this morning, Mark and I, alongside our team, are meeting with the organizers of the Stop Hate for Profit campaign,” Sandberg stated in a Facebook post on July 7th.
She outlined that the social media platform cares deeply about combating hate speech, and that Facebook has clear policies against hate.
“We have made real progress over the years, but this work is never finished and we know what a big responsibility Facebook has to get better at finding and removing hateful content,” she stated.
Numerous companies around the world are participating in the ad boycott campaign and promising to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the social media giant to crack down on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the platform.
Several Canadian companies including the Canadian Internet Registration Authority, Cineplex, TD, CIBC, BMO and Lululemon are participating in the ad boycott.
Last week, it was revealed that Zuckerberg told his employees during a virtual town hall meeting that he “expects all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough.”
He continued on to state that Facebook is “not going to change our policies or approach on anything because of a threat to a small percent of our revenue, or to any percent of our revenue.”
Source: Sheryl Sandberg Via: CNET
