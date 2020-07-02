Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2020

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.
Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in July:
July 1st
- American Horror Story (Seasons 1-2)
- Glee (Seasons 1-6)
- Homeland (Seasons 2-6)
- Neighbors
- Pitch Perfect
- Playmobil: The Movie
July 2nd
- Charlie’s Angels (2019)
- Jumanji: The Next Level
July 3rd
- Hanna (Season 2)
July 7th
- The X-Files (Seasons 1-11)
July 9th
- Breathe (Season 2)
- Queen & Slim
July 10th
- Breathe: Into the Shadows (Season 2)
July 15th
- Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8)
- New Girl (Seasons 1-7)
- Sons of Anarchy (Seasons 1-7)
July 16th
- Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun
- Terminator: Dark Fate
July 17th
- El Candidato (Season 1)
- Theatre: A Love Story
July 23rd
- Escape from Pretoria
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
July 24th
- Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Season 1)
July 30th
- Little Women
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year.
Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in June here.
Image credit: Fox
Comments