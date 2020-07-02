PREVIOUS|
Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2020

All 11 seasons of The X-Files are hitting the service this month

Jul 2, 2020

7:05 PM EDT

The X-Files

Every month, Amazon adds new movies and shows to its Prime Video Canada streaming service.

Here’s what’s hitting Prime Video Canada in July:

July 1st

  • American Horror Story (Seasons 1-2)
  • Glee (Seasons 1-6)
  • Homeland (Seasons 2-6)
  • Neighbors
  • Pitch Perfect
  • Playmobil: The Movie

July 2nd

  • Charlie’s Angels (2019)
  • Jumanji: The Next Level

July 3rd

  • Hanna (Season 2)

July 7th

  • The X-Files (Seasons 1-11)

July 9th

  • Breathe (Season 2)
  • Queen & Slim

July 10th

  • Breathe: Into the Shadows (Season 2)

July 15th

  • Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8)
  • New Girl (Seasons 1-7)
  • Sons of Anarchy (Seasons 1-7)

July 16th

  • Peppa Pig: Festival of Fun
  • Terminator: Dark Fate

July 17th

  • El Candidato (Season 1)
  • Theatre: A Love Story

July 23rd

  • Escape from Pretoria
  • Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

July 24th

  • Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist (Season 1)

July 30th

  • Little Women

Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost in an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year.

Find out what came to Prime Video Canada in June here.

Image credit: Fox

