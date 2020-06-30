CIRA and Cineplex among Canadian organizations halting advertising on Facebook

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) and Cineplex are among the Canadian companies pulling their ads from Facebook.
Numerous companies around the world are participating in the ‘#StopHateForProfit’ campaign and promising to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the social media giant to crack down on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the platform.
In a statement sent to MobileSyrup, CIRA president Byron Holland says the organization is deeply concerned “about the degree to which Facebook is damaging trust in both the internet and society as a whole.”
“CIRA will join with other industry leaders and cease advertising on any Facebook platforms. We will reevaluate our position at the end of July based on the choices Facebook makes in the coming weeks,” Holland stated.
Similarly, Cineplex has confirmed that it will also be halting ad spending on Facebook as part of the campaign.
“We as a company have decided to follow the group and also refrain from advertising with Facebook currently,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob told BNN Bloomberg.
There are also several non-tech Canadian companies that have pledged to stop advertising on Facebook, including Lululemon, Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) and Arc’teryx.
Other major worldwide companies taking part in the campaign include Microsoft, HP, Patreon, Verizon, Starbucks, Ford, Honda, Ben & Jerry’s and Coca-Cola.
As the campaign continues to gain traction, we’ll likely see more companies, including Canadian ones, pledging to halt Facebook advertising.
Source: BNN Bloomberg, The Canadian Press
