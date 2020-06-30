PREVIOUS|
Business

CIRA and Cineplex among Canadian organizations halting advertising on Facebook

Several other companies like Microsoft, HP and Ford have also joined the campaign

Jun 30, 2020

2:10 PM EDT

0 comments

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) and Cineplex are among the Canadian companies pulling their ads from Facebook.

Numerous companies around the world are participating in the ‘#StopHateForProfit’ campaign and promising to stop spending money on Facebook ads in July to pressure the social media giant to crack down on the spread of hate speech and misinformation on the platform.

In a statement sent to MobileSyrup, CIRA president Byron Holland says the organization is deeply concerned “about the degree to which Facebook is damaging trust in both the internet and society as a whole.”

“CIRA will join with other industry leaders and cease advertising on any Facebook platforms. We will reevaluate our position at the end of July based on the choices Facebook makes in the coming weeks,” Holland stated.

Similarly, Cineplex has confirmed that it will also be halting ad spending on Facebook as part of the campaign.

“We as a company have decided to follow the group and also refrain from advertising with Facebook currently,” Cineplex CEO Ellis Jacob told BNN Bloomberg.

There are also several non-tech Canadian companies that have pledged to stop advertising on Facebook, including Lululemon, Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC) and Arc’teryx.

Other major worldwide companies taking part in the campaign include Microsoft, HP, Patreon, Verizon, Starbucks, Ford, Honda, Ben & Jerry’s and Coca-Cola.

As the campaign continues to gain traction, we’ll likely see more companies, including Canadian ones, pledging to halt Facebook advertising.

Source: BNN Bloomberg, The Canadian Press

Related Articles

Business

Jun 10, 2020

9:40 AM EDT

Canadians registered a record-breaking number of .CA domains in May: CIRA

News

Jun 26, 2020

4:52 PM EDT

Facebook to put warning labels on posts from public figures that violate its rules

News

Jun 15, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

Cineplex aiming to reopen ‘as many’ theatres as possible on July 3

News

Jun 6, 2020

9:05 AM EDT

Cineplex offering free access to ‘Understanding Black Stories’ movie collection

Comments