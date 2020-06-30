Safari can stream Netflix in 4K HDR with macOS Big Sur

The new version of Apple’s Safari web browser included with macOS Big Sur is capable of streaming Netflix movies and television shows in 4K with high dynamic-range (HDR).
This includes both HDR10 and Dolby Vision formats, according to 9to5Mac, which first reported the news. However, it looks like HDR and 4K is only supported in Safari with specific Mac models.
OMG! Netflix on macOS Big Sur's Safari browser just gave me 4K Stream with Dolby Vision on MacBook Pro! Earlier it was just 1080p with Dolby Vision. This is amazing. 😌 pic.twitter.com/afUQPeKisI
— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) June 28, 2020
For example, only the 2018 or later MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and Mac Pro, support 4K and HDR with Netflix when connected to a compatible external monitor. Also, the 2018 and later iMac Pro is capable of 4K with HDR when connected to a monitor.
Across the board, Apple seems to have softened its stance and is allowing third-party services to stream in 4K on its devices. For example, Apple TV will also support YouTube in 4K when tvOS 14 releases.
We’ll have more on macOS Big Sur in the coming days.
Source: 9to5Mac, @ishanagarwal24Via: Engadget
