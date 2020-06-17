Android 11 Beta update rolling out with bug fixes for Google Pay and more

About a week after the initial Android 11 Beta became available, Google has released a ‘version 1.5’ update with bug fixes.
Most notably, the update restores Google Pay functionality after Beta 1 broke it for most users. However, it appears that the problem could also have been app-related — I was initially unable to set up payments on my Pixel 4 running the Android 11 Beta, but I noticed it was working earlier today before the Beta 1.5 update began rolling out.
Other fixes in the Beta 1.5 release include a fix for an issue that caused Pixel phones to reboot when using gesture navigation to switch apps in different orientations.
Beta 1.5 fixes a Bluetooth issue that affected pairing, unpairing and ‘bond reset flows’ for Bluetooth devices. That includes things like ‘Forget Watch’ on Wear OS devices.
Finally, there is a fix for eSIM issues present on the Pixel 3 and 3a.
Unfortunately, there are still several ‘known issues’ listed for Android Auto, including projection and audio routing problems. If you rely on Android Auto, you may want to hold off on the Android 11 Beta for now.
All in all, the patch is fairly small. However, these quick bug fixes are more than welcome, especially for people who found themselves unable to use Google Pay for the last week. Hopefully Google continues to push out fast updates for the Android 11 Beta.
If you’re curious to learn more about the update, you can check out the full Android 11 Beta 1.5 patch notes here.
The factory images for the update are now live on the Android Developers page for the Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4. Additionally, you can access them through the Android Flash Tool. If you have signed up for the Android Beta Program, you should receive an over-the-air (OTA) update shortly.
Source: Google Via: Android Central
