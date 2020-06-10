Google’s Android 11 first public beta is now live for Pixel devices

Google’s first Android 11 public beta is now live and is currently limited to Pixel, including the Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4.
If you have one of the eligible smartphones, head to the Android 11 page here to enrol your smartphone. Others can navigate to the Android Flash Tool to manually flash the build to your Pixel.
Over the last couple of years, Google has opened up the beta to other OEMs like OnePlus, Nokia, Xiaomi, LG and Sony. It’s currently unclear when these OEMs will get access to the Android 11 public beta.
Currently, on my Google Pixel 4 XL, I’m not able to download the beta, so don’t be alarmed if it’s not working for you.
Some Android 11 features include making communication more accessible and simpler. This includes text message ‘Bubbles‘ similar to what Facebook has been doing for years, as well as emoji and text prediction on Gboard and moving messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section.
Google has also added new ways to control your connected devices and media in your home. You’ll be able to easily control which device is playing your audio and video content.
There are also more privacy controls available with Android 11.
You can find more about Android 11 features here.
