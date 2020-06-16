Lenovo’s Flex 5G laptop now available, no Canadian details yet

Lenovo’s Flex 5G laptop will soon be available around the world boasting 5G capabilities, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon ‘Compute’ platform and more.
Starting with the U.S. on June 18th with other countries to follow, the Flex 5G (also known as Yoga 5G in some markets) is an ultra-thin and light Lenovo laptops sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx processor. The unique convertible laptop runs Windows 10 and Lenovo says it’s capable of high speeds and fast connectivity.
Further, Lenovo claims the Flex 5G offers up to 24-hour battery life thanks to the efficient 8cx.
To make the Flex 5G, Lenovo says its engineers had to shrink the 5G antennas to fit into the ultra-slim chassis while still allowing and maintaining 5G coverage. Further, because of the convertible nature of the laptop, Lenovo says it worked to make sure that the 5G antenna system works no matter how a user holds the Flex 5G. The result is what Lenovo claims to be the world’s smallest 5G module that supports both mmWave and Sub-6GHz connectivity.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx features eight Kryo 495 cores clocked at 2.48GHz, an integrated Qualcomm Adreno 680 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. It also includes a 14-inch FHD 1920×1080 IPS display with 400-nit brightness and 10-point multi-touch.
The webcam is 720p and it has a 2x microphone array, backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor for easy unlocking. The Flex 5G comes in ‘Iron Grey.’
What’s particularly exciting about the Lenovo Flex 5G is the Snapdragon 8cx chip. There aren’t many ARM-based Windows laptops available outside of the Surface Pro X in Canada, so this would be an exciting addition. While Windows on ARM has its issues, there’s a lot of potential for those devices as thin-and-light machines. Plus, if more people adopt them, developers have more incentive to build software that works with ARM.
For now, the Flex 5G will launch in the U.S. with Verizon and in the U.K. under the ‘Yoga 5G’ name. Lenovo told me it didn’t have any details about the Canadian launch “right now,” but global availability is expected to come later.
