BlackBerry, Bell partner to offer customers AI-powered ‘threat defense’

Bell will now offer enterprise customers access to BlackBerry Protect, which uses AI to block threats like malware

Jun 16, 2020

8:00 AM EDT

BlackBerry and Bell have announced a new partnership to provide secure communications to business and government customers.

The partnership will see BlackBerry become Bell’s preferred Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) partner. In turn, Bell will be able to offer its enterprise customers access to BlackBerry Protect, an MTD solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to block malware infections, prevent URL phishing attacks and provide application integrity checking.

“As organizations of all kinds enable remote work solutions for their teams during COVID-19, it is more
important than ever to remain vigilant about security, including network and mobile device management,” said
Mirko Bibic, president and CEO of BCE and Bell Canada in a press release.

Those interested in learning more about BlackBerry Mobile Threat Defense can learn more on the company’s website.

