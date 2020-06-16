Huawei CFO’s lawyers raise new argument in extradition case

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers are raising a new argument in her fight against extradition to the United States.
Reuters reports that documents show her lawyers are arguing that the case the U.S. gave to Canada is “replete with intentional and reckless error” and violates her rights.
Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 and accused of misleading HSBC about Huawei’s business in Iran and was also charged with bank fraud.
Meng gave a presentation to an HSBC banker in Hong Kong in 2013 where she said that Skycom Tech was a business partner of Huawei, which is being used as key evidence against her. The U.S. considers it an unofficial subsidiary.
Her lawyers are arguing that the prosecutors left out important details about the presentation, and aren’t acknowledging factors about Huawei’s business in Iran and the fact that Skycom worked with the company in Iran.
The defence is arguing that the summary the U.S. gave to Canada about Meng’s presentation was misleading.
Last month, Justice Heather Holmes ruled that the extradition proceedings will continue to the second phase after finding that Meng’s accusations would be considered a crime in Canada as well. The proceedings will last at least until the end of the year. However, due to appeals, the process could possibly last years.
Source: Reuters
