Canada Day will be celebrated online this year due to COVID-19

It’s now June and we’re unfortunately still taking part in social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a few weeks, it’ll be Canada Day, and in order to participate in the holiday, there will be a variety of online activities.
Federal officials are releasing details of how the holiday will go on this year. Canadians will be offered online videos, crafts and even a stop-motion animation app.
Many of these animations are live now and videos with chef Ricardo Larrivee, Kaetyln Osmond, Andrew Gunadie will be available starting June 29th.
Typically, there would be performances at the lawn in front of the Centre Block, but these will be online. Paul Brandt will be headlining the hour-long midday show and will also sing O Canada.
There will also be other headliners for the evening including Alanis Morrissette, Avril Lavigne, Corneille, Sarah McLachlan, The Sheepdogs, Radio Radio and rapper Loud.
There’s going to be a Canada Day Daytime Show from 1pm to 2pm ET and a Canada Day Evening Show from 8pm to 10pm ET.
The shows will be displayed on the department of Heritage’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter as well as CBC and Radio-Canada. CPAC will also carry the noon show. Typically there’s a large fireworks display over Parliament Hill, but instead, there will be a greatest hits montage online.
Canadian Heritage is also planning a web app for digital fireworks, but that has yet to be announced.
Check out the Canadian Heritage website to learn more.
